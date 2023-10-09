Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 492,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,530,000 after buying an additional 125,087 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 152,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 53,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

