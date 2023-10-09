Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT at $102.00

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $122.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,739 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,028,089.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $209,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,098,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,420,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $6,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $683.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.87%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.34%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

