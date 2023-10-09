Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Target Price at $309.77

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.77.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $265.85 on Friday. Stryker has a 1-year low of $203.23 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.61.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

