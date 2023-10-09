Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target at $240.00

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $239.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $4,026,369. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

