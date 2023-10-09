Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tilray in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 216.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $2.06 on Monday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tilray by 63.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilray by 77.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 25.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

