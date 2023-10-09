Brokers Offer Predictions for Avantor, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. Avantor has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Avantor by 211.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Avantor by 162.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 27.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

