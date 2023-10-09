Brokers Set Expectations for Genasys Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $2.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNSS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genasys by 15,270.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genasys in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

