Brokers Set Expectations for ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for ServiceNow in a research note issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for ServiceNow’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

NYSE:NOW opened at $560.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $567.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.62.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,167. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

