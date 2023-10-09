Brokers Set Expectations for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

