Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BG

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,893,737,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after buying an additional 98,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after buying an additional 104,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,049,000 after buying an additional 104,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BG opened at $103.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.74 and its 200 day moving average is $101.03. Bunge has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $116.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

About Bunge

(Get Free Report

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.