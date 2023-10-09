BWS Financial Lowers A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Price Target to $15.00

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BWS Financial from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATEN

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

ATEN opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $850.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.99. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,171.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,181 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $327,458.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,051,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,080 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $30,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,591. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.