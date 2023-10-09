Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.74. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after buying an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 16.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.