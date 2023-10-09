Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 643 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

XOM stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $96.75 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

