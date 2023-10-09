Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

XOM stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $96.75 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

