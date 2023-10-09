Carlson Capital Management Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $96.75 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

