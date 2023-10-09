Carlson Capital Management Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $96.75 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

