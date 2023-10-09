CBRE Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of CBRE opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

