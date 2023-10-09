Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) vs. Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Financial Review

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Puerto and Enlight Renewable Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enlight Renewable Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Central Puerto currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.22%. Enlight Renewable Energy has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.09%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.8% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Central Puerto and Enlight Renewable Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 11.65% 11.17% 7.69% Enlight Renewable Energy 25.17% 5.76% 1.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Puerto and Enlight Renewable Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $90.00 billion 0.01 $146.61 million $0.47 12.40 Enlight Renewable Energy $192.17 million 8.56 $24.75 million N/A N/A

Central Puerto has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Central Puerto on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

