Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $163.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.30. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

