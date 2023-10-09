Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

