Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $339,323.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,100.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,463. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.03, for a total transaction of $339,323.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,100.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock worth $4,981,956 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $162.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.35. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.