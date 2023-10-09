Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 384.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,992 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Comerica worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comerica by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,405,000 after buying an additional 3,578,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,824,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,504,000 after buying an additional 82,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $77.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

