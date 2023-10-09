Comparing FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) & Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FitLife Brands and Bon Natural Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.01 $4.43 million $0.77 25.31 Bon Natural Life $29.91 million 0.11 $6.24 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has higher revenue and earnings than FitLife Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 9.73% 23.31% 14.74% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Bon Natural Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FitLife Brands and Bon Natural Life, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bon Natural Life has a beta of -1.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Bon Natural Life on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

