Comparing Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) & ATS (NYSE:ATS)

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) and ATS (NYSE:ATS) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nauticus Robotics 0 1 1 0 2.50 ATS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nauticus Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $3.63, suggesting a potential upside of 91.80%. ATS has a consensus target price of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.81%. Given Nauticus Robotics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nauticus Robotics is more favorable than ATS.

2.4% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of ATS shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nauticus Robotics -37.54% -2,774.34% -50.31% ATS 5.00% 17.44% 5.93%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nauticus Robotics $11.44 million 8.23 -$28.26 million ($0.65) -2.91 ATS $1.95 billion 2.04 $96.40 million N/A N/A

ATS has higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics.

ATS beats Nauticus Robotics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, a subsea tool; ToolKITT, a cloud software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed vessel that will support the real-time operations of Aquanaut in commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services. Further, the company provides engineering design, prototyping, process verification, specification writing, software and manufacturing process controls development, standard automation products/platforms, equipment design and build, third-party equipment qualification, procurement and integration, automation system installation, product line commissioning, validation, and documentation services. Additionally, it offers value engineering, supply chain management, and integration and manufacturing capabilities, as well as other automation products and solutions; and software and digital solutions comprising connected factory floor management systems to capture, analyze, and use real time machine performance data to troubleshoot, deliver process and product solutions, prevent equipment downtime, drive operational efficiency, and unlock performance for sustainable production improvements. ATS Corporation serves life sciences, transportation and mobility, consumer products, food and beverage, electronics, nuclear, packaging, warehousing and distribution, and energy markets. The company was formerly known as ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. and changed its name to ATS Corporation in November 2022. ATS Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Canada.

