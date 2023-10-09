Comparing NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) & Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -109.81% -50.22% -45.20% Telenor ASA 62.88% 9.84% 2.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NextPlat and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 0 3 4 0 2.57

Volatility & Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $11.71 million 3.19 -$9.16 million ($0.99) -2.02 Telenor ASA $10.33 billion N/A $4.69 billion $4.10 2.68

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telenor ASA beats NextPlat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

