Comparing Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) & Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Selina Hospitality and Park Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Park Hotels & Resorts 0 5 3 0 2.38

Earnings & Valuation

Selina Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,410.99%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $16.78, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Park Hotels & Resorts.

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Park Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts $2.69 billion 0.96 $162.00 million ($0.25) -47.80

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Park Hotels & Resorts -1.79% -1.14% -0.50%

Volatility & Risk

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Selina Hospitality on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 45 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

