Comparing Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Designs and Analog Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Analog Devices $12.01 billion 7.22 $2.75 billion $7.36 23.64

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Analog Devices 29.23% 15.20% 11.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Designs and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Analog Devices 0 7 16 0 2.70

Analog Devices has a consensus target price of $204.42, indicating a potential upside of 17.50%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs. It also offers high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure; and micro-electro-mechanical systems technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes for sense rotation, inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom, and broadband switches for radio and instrument systems, as well as isolators. In addition, the company provides digital signal processing and system products for high-speed numeric calculations. It serves clients in the industrial, automotive, consumer, instrumentation, aerospace, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. Analog Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

