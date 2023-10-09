Comparing WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) & Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Syneos Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Syneos Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WuXi AppTec and Syneos Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health 1.31% 8.63% 3.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WuXi AppTec 0 0 1 0 3.00 Syneos Health 0 6 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for WuXi AppTec and Syneos Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Syneos Health has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Syneos Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Syneos Health is more favorable than WuXi AppTec.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WuXi AppTec and Syneos Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Syneos Health $5.39 billion 0.83 $266.50 million $0.69 62.29

Syneos Health has higher revenue and earnings than WuXi AppTec.

Summary

Syneos Health beats WuXi AppTec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others. It offers contract research, development, and manufacturing organization services for new drug development from discovery to commercial covering various categories for various synthetic molecular modalities, including small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, and complex conjugates; and biology services and solutions that support stand-alone and integrated projects from target discovery to candidate selection and into the clinic. The company also provides seamless drug and medical device testing services from preclinical testing to clinical trials; an integrated end-to-end solution to accelerate time to market for cell and gene therapies; drug discovery services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers; and clinical testing services. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc., operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development. This segment offers individual services, including regulatory consulting, project management, protocol development, investigational site recruitment, clinical monitoring, technology-enabled patient recruitment and engagement, clinical home health services, clinical trial diversity, biometrics, and regulatory affairs. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services, including deployment solutions, communications solutions, such as public relations, advertising, and medical communication; and consulting services. Its customers include companies in the biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has a strategic partnership with uMotif Limited to deliver patient-centric eClinical platform. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. As of September 28, 2023, Syneos Health, Inc. was taken private.

