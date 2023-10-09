Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $236.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.03. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,955,000 after buying an additional 9,197,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

