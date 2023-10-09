Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $236.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.03.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

