Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $421.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.66 and a 200-day moving average of $142.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

