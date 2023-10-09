Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $36,610,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $557.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $576.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.