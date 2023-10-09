Creative Planning Acquires 3,190 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after acquiring an additional 548,298 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $85.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.