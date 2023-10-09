Creative Planning Acquires 3,587 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,276,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,609 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,476,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,900,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.96.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.