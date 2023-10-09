Creative Planning Acquires 7,664 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CVE opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

