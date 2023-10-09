Creative Planning Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.9% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 90,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth $231,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $49.97 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.