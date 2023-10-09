Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after acquiring an additional 796,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after acquiring an additional 271,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $140,068.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,523. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.