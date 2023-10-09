Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Creative Planning raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $494.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $492.61 and its 200 day moving average is $469.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $508.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.