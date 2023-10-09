Creative Planning Buys 1,058 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $210.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.