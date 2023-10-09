Creative Planning Buys 1,058 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2023

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSKFree Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,655 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $210.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.