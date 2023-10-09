Creative Planning Buys 1,211 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $494.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $492.61 and a 200-day moving average of $469.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

