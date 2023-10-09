Creative Planning Buys 2,204 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $83.22 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,102,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

