Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 629.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.12%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

