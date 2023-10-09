Creative Planning Grows Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $954,100,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,480,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 536.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,398,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,932 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 147.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,108,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.41.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $93.54 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

