Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Creative Planning boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after buying an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,549.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,512.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,521.16. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,165.05 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,006.00 to $2,863.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,783.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.