Creative Planning Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

DFS opened at $88.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $84.43 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

