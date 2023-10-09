Creative Planning Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.15 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

