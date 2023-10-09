Creative Planning Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 397,234 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.09% of Wendy’s worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $58,983,050.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

