Creative Planning Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,268 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after buying an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,066 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth about $74,562,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,564.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 795,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after buying an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after buying an additional 395,351 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $72.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

