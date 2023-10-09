Creative Planning Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 37,072 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,351,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,610,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,008,000 after buying an additional 191,869 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,418,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,427,000 after buying an additional 40,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,458,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $84.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $90.41.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

