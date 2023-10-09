Creative Planning Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.68.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.